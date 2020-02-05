Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus vaccines: Latest developments in race to beat the virus

Coronavirus vaccines: Latest developments in race to beat the virus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The race to develop a vaccine for coronavirus has picked up speed with scientists from all across the world trying their luck in beating the virus. Russia said on Wednesday it will take between eight and 10 months to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, the Interfax news agency cited health minister Mikhail Murashko as saying. While another scientist claimed to have made a "breakthrough" in the development.

"Today the process of developing a vaccine is not a short period of time. A vaccine is being developed for at least eight to 10 months, this is just the initial stage without clinical trials," said Murashko.

A leading British scientist, on the other hand, has made a significant breakthrough in the race for a coronavirus vaccine by reducing a part of the normal development time from "two to three years to just 14 days", Sky News reported. Robin Shattock, Head of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London, said he is now at the stage to start testing the vaccine on animals as early as next week with human studies in the summer if enough funding is secured, Sky said.

"Conventional approaches usually take at least two to three years before you even get to the clinic," he told Sky. "And we've gone from that sequence to generating a candidate in the laboratory in 14 days." The vaccine will be too late for this current outbreak but it will be crucial if there is another one, Sky said.

Doctors looking for ways to treat patients infected with the new coronavirus are likely to try antiviral medicines licensed for use against other viral infections to see if they might help, as well as potential antiviral drugs still in development. The U.S. drugmaker Gilead says it has started clinical trials of patients in China infected with the new coronavirus, using an experimental drug called remdesivir, but stressed that this work is investigational at this stage.

"It is not approved anywhere globally," a Gilead spokesman told Reuters in Beijing. Gilead said it had increased the manufacturing of remdesivir to create a stockpile that might be used in future viral disease outbreaks. "We are doing this before knowing whether the drug is safe and effective to treat 2019-nCoV," the spokesman said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore's virus tally hits 28 with six-month-old baby infected

Singapores health ministry confirmed four more coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including a six-month-old baby, taking its tally to 28. Both parents of the infant, a Singapore citizen, have also been infected, the ministry said.Singapore on ...

Delhi govt issues health advisory on coronavirus, sets up 24x7 control room

The Delhi government on Wednesday issued a health advisory on the novel coronavirus nCov and prescribed dos and donts for the public to ward off any infection, officials said.The around-the-clock control room has also been set up at the Dir...

Injured Farah out of London half marathon

London, Feb 5 AFP British distance-running great Mo Farah has withdrawn from next months Big Half race in London with an achilles injury, organisers announced on Wednesday. The four-time Olympic gold medallist, preparing for the 2020 Games ...

Indiabulls Housing Finance posts 44 pc decline in net profit to Rs 547 crore for Dec quarter

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd IBHFL on Wednesday reported a 44 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 546.87 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, due to a fall in income. It had registered a net profit of Rs 972.82 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020