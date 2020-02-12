Doctors stage dharna for stipend

House surgeons from KasturbaMedical College Hospital serving at the government Wenlockhospital staged a dharna on Wednesday in protest againstnon-disbursal of stipend for the past ten months

The protestors alleged that their stipend has not beendisbursed despite a written order from Chief MinisterB S Yediyurappa on December 24 last year

As per the agreement reached between KMC andgovernment, these house surgeons have been offering servicesat Wenlock hospital, Lady Goschen and other designated primaryhealth centres in Dakshina Kannada district.PTI MVGBN BN

