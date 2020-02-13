Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Decision of the German Federal Court of Justice Confirms That Wuxi Hisky Medical Was Infringing the German Part of Echosens' Patent: Hisky FibroTouch Is Found to Be Illegal in Germany

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 17:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 17:53 IST
The Decision of the German Federal Court of Justice Confirms That Wuxi Hisky Medical Was Infringing the German Part of Echosens' Patent: Hisky FibroTouch Is Found to Be Illegal in Germany

Echosens announced today that the company has received a favorable ruling from the internationally highly esteemed German Federal Court of Justice (Bundesgerichtshof) in Karlsruhe in the patent infringement case filed by Echosens against Chinese company Wuxi Hisky Medical Technologies Co., Ltd since Nov. 2015.

The Federal Court of Justice rejected on Feb. 4, 2020 Chinese Wuxi Hisky company's request for review of the Higher Regional Court of Düsseldorf which confirmed on March 1st, 2018, the first decision of the judges stating on April 20, 2017 that Hisky was infringing the German part of Echosens' patent EP 1 169 636 B1.

As the German Federal Court has ruled that the Hisky products infringes, all marketing, sale and commercial use of the Hisky / FibroTouch is found to be illegal in Germany.

"We have pioneered Vibration Controlled Transient Elastography for liver assessment and are investing heavily in our innovative technologies with over a third of our employees working on R&D. Echosens technologies are unique and backed-up with over 2,500 clinical studies and we therefore cannot allow competitors to counterfeit our hard-heard technology breakthroughs or infringe our patents," says Laurent Sandrin, founder and CTO of Echosens.

"We are pleased the court confirmed that Hisky infringed Echosens patents. As the leader in the non-invasive diagnosis of Liver health, Echosens is committed to protecting its intellectual property in furtherance of its mission to expand and improve liver health assessment and diagnostic around the world," says Dominique Legros, Group CEO of Echosens.

About Echosens

Echosens is the world's #1 provider of non-invasive medical devices dedicated to assessment of chronic liver disease. Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver diagnosis with FibroScan®, the unique device using patented and validated VCTE™ for liver stiffness assessment, and CAP™ for steatosis quantification.

FibroScan® device is recognized worldwide as the reference for non-invasive liver diagnosis with more than 2,500 medical publications and 40 guidelines recommendations

With a wide-reaching international distribution network including France (Paris), the United States (Waltham) and China (Shanghai, Shenzhen and Beijing), Echosens has made FibroScan® available in over 80 countries.

http://www.echosens.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090145/Echosens_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090146/FibroScan_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1090147/Mini_Compact.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

No need to show any papers during NPR update exercise: Amit Shah

No need to show any papers during NPR update exercise, says Home Minister Amit Shah....

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines are suspending flights to China in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL CHINA FLIGHTS American Airlines - extends suspension of China and Hong Kong flight...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Unfashionable but unstoppable, Getafe face Barca in clash of styles

Getafe coach Jose Bordalas has performed miracles with the modest Madrid club by taking them to third in La Liga but a victory away to champions Barcelona on Saturday against old foe Quique Setien would be his biggest feat of all. Bordalas ...

Blast kills another Pakistani Taliban leader in Afghanistan

A senior Pakistani Taliban commander was killed by a bomb in eastern Afghanistan, militant and intelligence sources said on Thursday, the latest such incident to target the group in recent days. Sheharyar Mehsud, chief of a militant faction...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020