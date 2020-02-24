Left Menu
Development News Edition

Health News Roundup: New coronavirus cases rise in Italy; Juul halts Indonesia e-cigarette sales and more

Health News Roundup: New coronavirus cases rise in Italy; Juul halts Indonesia e-cigarette sales and more
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

New coronavirus cases rise in Italy, Korea, and Iran but fall in China

Italy, South Korea, and Iran reported sharp rises in coronavirus infections on Monday, triggering concern from the World Health Organization (WHO), but China relaxed some curbs on movement, including in Beijing, as the rate of new infections there eased. The virus has put Chinese cities into lockdown, disrupted air traffic to the workshop of the world and blocked global supply chains for everything from cars and car parts to smartphones.

Exclusive: Juul halts Indonesia e-cigarette sales, throwing Asia expansion in doubt

Juul Labs Inc is halting sales in Indonesia, citing concerns that it can't stop retailers from selling its high-nicotine e-cigarettes to young people in a largely unregulated tobacco market. Juul disclosed its Indonesia plans to Reuters as the news organization was inquiring about the company's marketing to younger customers there and in the other two Asian countries where it operates - the Philippines and South Korea. A Reuters review of Juul's Asia marketing found that the firm has promoted e-cigarettes in ways similar to those that raised the ire of regulators in the United States.

New Zealand moves to ban vaping ads, sales to minors

New Zealand's government said on Sunday it will introduce laws banning all advertisements of e-cigarettes and the sale of such products to people under 18 in a move to regulate a market that has been under pressure globally. A string of vaping-related deaths and illnesses tied to e-cigarettes, which allow users to inhale nicotine vapor, often flavored, without smoking, have been reported in the United States, leading to lawsuits and restrictions.

WHO says it no longer uses 'pandemic' category, but the virus still emergency

The World Health Organization no longer uses the term pandemic, but the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak remains an international emergency that is likely to spread further, a spokesman said on Monday. Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea, although China relaxed restrictions on movement in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections eased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous at Milan Fashion Week, Song Joong-Ki spotted on streets of Columbia

Central Bank of India plans to exit housing finance subsidiary

RCom's committee of creditors to meet on Monday

Italy announces three deaths linked to coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-"RIP Democracy": Thai students protest party ban as opposition grills PM in parliament

Hundreds of Thai students protested on Monday against the dissolution of a popular opposition party as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and five cabinet ministers faced the first day of a censure debate in parliament.Tension has been rising...

Coronavirus outbreak poses further concern for solar energy sector: Icra

Ratings agency Icra on Monday said the outbreak of deadly coronavirus poses concern for domestic solar developers and original equipment manufacturers OEMs due to disruption in supply chain for key components used for manufacturing solar mo...

UPDATE 1-Buoyant Turkish tourism wary of slowdown due to Iran, coronavirus worries

Turkish tourist arrivals surged in January but there are signs of a slowdown in the following months, a hotel association said on Monday, while the closure of Turkeys border with Iran stoked fears about the impact of the coronavirus. The un...

UPDATE 2-Fifth Italian dies from coronavirus in Europe's worst flare-up

A fifth person infected with the coronavirus has died in Italy, officials said on Monday as the government battled to contain Europes worst outbreak of the illness and Italian shares tumbled nearly 5 on fears over the economic impact. More ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020