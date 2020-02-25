Switzerland confirms the first case of Coronavirus: health department.

The new virus has already killed more than 2,600 people, most of them in China, and spread to about 30 other countries, according to a Reuters tally. The number of confirmed cases has risen to 80,147. Europe's biggest outbreak is in Italy with some 260 infections.

Update 1: The case occurred in the Italian-speaking region Ticino in Southern Switzerland, which borders northern Italy.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

