Russia Suspended visa to Iran citizens

Russia to suspend visa issuance to Iran's citizens except for business and humanitarian ones will be suspended starting from February 28

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said "We are imposing a ban on issuing transit visas from Iran, as well as a ban on issuing visas, except for business and humanitarian, at 00:00 on February 28," according to TASS media.

On Wednesday Iranian Police announced the arrests of 24 people accused of online rumor-mongering about the spread of a coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 19 lives in the country. The Islamic republic is scrambling to contain COVID-19 a week after announcing the first two deaths in Qom, a center for Islamic studies that draws pilgrims and scholars from abroad.

