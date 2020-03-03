Morocco reports first coronavirus case -health ministry
Morocco's health ministry declared on Monday its first coronavirus case, from a Moroccan man living in Italy.
The man is currently receiving health care at a hospital in Casablanca and his health condition is not critical, the ministry said in a statement without further details.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
