Barcelona-Napoli Champions League decider to be played without spectators- club spokesman
Barcelona's Champions League last-16 second leg match with Napoli scheduled for March 18 will take place without spectators due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, a club spokesman said on Tuesday.
The match is the latest Champions League fixture to be affected by the spread of the virus, with Paris St Germain's Tuesday fixture with Borussia Dortmund set to go ahead without supporters, as will Valencia's match with Atalanta, also on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Barcelona
- Champions League
- Borussia Dortmund
- Atalanta
- Paris St Germain
ALSO READ
Soccer-Barcelona coach Setien apologised to players over assistant's behaviour
Soccer-Man Utd cannot rely on Europa success for Champions League spot: Solskjaer
Champions League 'hardest competition' in football, says Juventus striker Ronaldo
Sarri calls for calm as coronavirus fears surround Juventus Champions League tie
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Man Utd 'rebuild' as Champions League absence proves costly