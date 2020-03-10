Barcelona-Napoli Champions League decider to be played without spectators- club spokesman

Barcelona's Champions League last-16 second leg match with Napoli scheduled for March 18 will take place without spectators due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, a club spokesman said on Tuesday.

The match is the latest Champions League fixture to be affected by the spread of the virus, with Paris St Germain's Tuesday fixture with Borussia Dortmund set to go ahead without supporters, as will Valencia's match with Atalanta, also on Tuesday.

