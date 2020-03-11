U.S. Capitol may need to be closed to visitors in coronavirus response -senior Democrat

The U.S. Capitol may need to be closed to visitors at some point to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the No. 2 Democrat in the House of Representatives said on Wednesday.

"We haven’t yet come to grips with whether we ought to close down the Capitol in terms of visitors," House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters. "We’re going to be talking about that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.