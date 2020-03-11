Lebanon halts flights, bans entry from countries hit by coronavirus -PM
Lebanon will halt all flights and travel to and from Italy, South Korea, China, and Iran to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday.
Lebanon is also banning entry of passengers from France, Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Germany, said Diab, adding that Lebanese, diplomats, and NGO workers will have four days to return Lebanon.
Diab said steps would be taken to close public venues such as malls and restaurants and warned against public gatherings.
