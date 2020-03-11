Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. spy agencies taking coronavirus precautions - official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 23:34 IST
U.S. spy agencies taking coronavirus precautions - official

U.S. spy agencies are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and are taking "appropriate steps" to ensure the safety, security and health of their workforce, an intelligence official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The intelligence community "will continue to ensure its mission remains uninterrupted," the official of the U.S. Office of Director of National Intelligence said. (Reporting By Mark Hoseball, Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet declares compensation for birds culled in suspicion of Avian Influenza

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to pay compensation to the owners of the hens which were culled as part of the governments precautionary measures following the outbreak of bird flu. Authorities had begun culling domesticated bird...

NBA-Warriors to play Thursday home game with no fans due to coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the San Francisco-based NBA team said on Wednesday.The decision was announced shortly after the city and co...

Shah openly defended Delhi Police, no justice expected: Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah openly defended the Delhi Police in the Lok Sabha today while replying to the debate on Delhi violence. He has openly defended the Delhi Police, though the riots...

New York judge sentences unrepentant Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday following his sexual assault and rape conviction last month in a case hailed as a victory for the MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, after he mad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020