Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. spy agencies taking coronavirus precautions - official

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 00:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 00:06 IST
U.S. spy agencies taking coronavirus precautions - official

U.S. spy agencies are closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus and are taking "appropriate steps" to ensure the safety, security and health of their workforce, an intelligence official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The intelligence community "will continue to ensure its mission remains uninterrupted," said the official from the U.S. Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), which supervises 17 U.S. agencies operating around the world. The workforces of U.S. spy agencies were being encouraged "to observe and follow information provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)" and the broader medical community, the official said.

As they implement government-wide guidelines on coronavirus issued by the Office of Personnel Management, "agencies are developing preparation and response plans," the official said. Another official familiar with intelligence agency precautions said that hand sanitizers and other relevant equipment had already been extensively installed in relevant buildings. (Reporting By Mark Hoseball and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Guatemala to ban entry of Europeans, Chinese, others to keep out coronavirus

Guatemala will ban the entry of citizens of European countries, Iran, China and South Korea in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Wednesday, as governments around the world ra...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel for staff

The U.S. State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel by staff because of the spread of the coronavirus and will only permit mission-critical trips, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. One source, who s...

Two-thirds of Germans may get coronavirus, Merkel says

Germany will spend what it takes to tackle the coronavirus which is likely to infect up to 70 of the population in Europes largest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. We will do what we need to get through this. And then at...

WRAPUP 7-WHO says coronavirus outbreak is now a pandemic, UK and Italy shore up defences

The World Health Organization described the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic for the first time on Wednesday, and Britain and Italy showed growing concern about the economic impact by announcing multi-billion-dollar war chests to fight th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020