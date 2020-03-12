EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel -sources

The U.S. State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel because of the spread of the coronavirus and will only permit mission-critical trips, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

One source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said decisions about travel by employees stationed abroad would be made by U.S. embassies and consulates while Washington-based staff must obtain approval from their bureau. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.