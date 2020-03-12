Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel -sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 00:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 00:35 IST
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel -sources

The U.S. State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel because of the spread of the coronavirus and will only permit mission-critical trips, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

One source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said decisions about travel by employees stationed abroad would be made by U.S. embassies and consulates while Washington-based staff must obtain approval from their bureau. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Warriors to face Nets in 'somber' empty home arena

Chase Center will be devoid of fans Thursday when the Golden State Warriors welcome the Brooklyn Nets to San Francisco in the first of what could be many NBA games played in an empty arena. San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced Wednesd...

Guatemala to ban entry of Europeans, Chinese, others to keep out coronavirus

Guatemala will ban the entry of citizens of European countries, Iran, China and South Korea in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Guatemalan Health Minister Hugo Monroy said on Wednesday, as governments around the world ra...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. State Department to suspend non-essential travel for staff

The U.S. State Department has decided to suspend non-essential travel by staff because of the spread of the coronavirus and will only permit mission-critical trips, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. One source, who s...

Two-thirds of Germans may get coronavirus, Merkel says

Germany will spend what it takes to tackle the coronavirus which is likely to infect up to 70 of the population in Europes largest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday. We will do what we need to get through this. And then at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020