China offers aid to Spain to fight coronavirus

China has offered to help Spain in its efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak, a Spanish government source told Reuters on Thursday.

The assistance from China would include medical equipment among other things, the source said, without providing further details.

The Chinese embassy in Madrid could not immediately be reached for comment.

