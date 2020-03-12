Top adviser to Iran's supreme leader infected with coronavirus - Tasnim

A top adviser to Iran's utmost authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been infected with the new coronavirus, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

"Ali Akbar Velayati, who also is the head of Tehran's Masih Daneshvari hospital, had contacts with many coronavirus patients in past few weeks. He has been infected and is under quarantine now," Tasnim reported. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

