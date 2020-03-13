Following is a summary of current health news briefs. What you need to know about the coronavirus today

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus outbreak today: Closing U.S. borders to Europe Markets suffer record meltdown as global coronavirus alarm grows

Global markets suffered record falls on Thursday as alarm over the coronavirus intensified, and governments from Ireland to Italy unveiled new measures to try to slow the spread of a disease that has infected more than 126,000 people worldwide. Travelers in Europe rushed to board flights to the United States after President Donald Trump imposed sweeping restrictions on travel from the continent, a decision that angered leaders there. New York's coronavirus 'containment zone' may not do enough, residents say

People who live in the epicenter of New York's coronavirus outbreak said they were not convinced the state's order closing the area's schools and large-gathering venues for two weeks would do enough to curb the spread of infection. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo this week said he was heeding the advice of the state health commissioner by ordering a one-mile diametrical "containment zone" around an infection hotspot in New Rochelle, Westchester County, north of New York City. Factbox: Italy toughens coronavirus lockdown with new measures

Italy added new restrictions on Wednesday to a lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus, ordering bars, restaurants and most shops to close. Here are the main measures in place: PM Johnson warns Britons: more loved ones are going to die from coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that many more families would see their loved ones die from coronavirus, as the government's chief scientific adviser said Britain likely has as many as 10,000 people infected. Britain and the EU also agreed to cancel face-to-face trade negotiations planned for next week in London due to the outbreak. War-stricken Libya free from coronavirus but at risk

Libya is not in a position to confront the coronavirus if it arrives, the head of its disease control center said on Thursday, calling for greater support to prepare the war-stricken country's health system for the disease. No cases of the disease have yet been confirmed in Libya and the country is screening international arrivals through ports and airports, said Badereldine Al-Najar, head of the National Center for Disease Control, in an interview with Reuters. New York state bans gatherings exceeding 500 people on coronavirus fears

New York State will ban gatherings of more than 500 people beginning on Friday at 5 p.m. (2100 GMT) , to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Thursday. Establishments that can fit 500 people or fewer must halve their capacity, Cuomo said. Divided U.S. Congress struggles to agree on coronavirus response

The U.S. Congress on Thursday struggled to pass legislation to deal with the expanding coronavirus crisis, as House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi haggled by telephone with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to try to agree a deal. Earlier, Republicans had called the Democratic bill "unworkable." By mid-afternoon, several Democrats had emerged from Pelosi's office saying they thought progress was being made. U.S. reels as coronavirus outbreak leads to widespread disruptions

The expanding coronavirus outbreak threw daily American life into turmoil on Thursday as more professional sports leagues suspended their seasons, Broadway theaters canceled performances, and new restrictions caused chaos in trans-Atlantic airline travel. Fears of a U.S. recession rose in step with an increase in the number of people infected by the virus, which causes the sometimes fatal COVID-19 respiratory illness. The concerns were reflected in U.S. stock markets, with major indexes entering bear-market territory. Italy and South Korea virus outbreaks reveal disparity in deaths and tactics

In Italy, millions are locked down and more than 800 people have died from the coronavirus. In South Korea, hit by the disease at about the same time, only a few thousand are quarantined and 67 people have died. As the virus courses through the world, the story of two outbreaks illustrates a coming problem for countries now grappling with an explosion in cases. It's impractical to test every potential patient, but unless the authorities can find a way to see how widespread infection is, their best answer is lockdown.

