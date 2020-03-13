White House convenes meeting after Brazilian president's positive coronavirus test -Fox
The White House on Friday is convening an urgent meeting after Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who met with U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for the coronavirus, Fox Business Network reported on Friday. Fox News also reported that Bolsonaro's test for COVID-19 had come back positive, but gave no source.
Representatives for the White House did not immediately response to a request for comment on the reports.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jair Bolsonaro
- White House
- Donald Trump
- Brazilian
- Fox Business Network
- Fox News
ALSO READ
White House hopefuls target Trump on coronavirus response
Pete Buttigieg to end White House bid after improbable rise
U.S. lawmakers warned of wider coronavirus outbreak; White House urges calm
Trump White House warns Americans against travel to South Korea, Italy
White House adviser: More US coronavirus cases likely but won't necessarily 'skyrocket'