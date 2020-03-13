Trump to declare national emergency over coronavirus -Bloomberg, citing sources
President Donald Trump will declare a national emergency over the deadly coronavirus, opening the door to providing more federal aid to fight the disease, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing sources.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
