EXCLUSIVE-Canada mulling multi-billion dollar aid package for virus-hit industries - source

  • Updated: 13-03-2020 21:13 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:13 IST
Canada is mulling a multi-billion dollar aid package for industries hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak, such as the tourism and hospitality sectors, a source directly familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Such an aid package would help Canada's 10 provinces take their own action to provide relief for families, workers, and employers, said the source, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation.

