Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN's second COVID-19 patient stable; 10 people in touch with him quarantined: Govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:44 IST
TN's second COVID-19 patient stable; 10 people in touch with him quarantined: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 20-year old man who tested positive for coronavirus days after his arrival here from Delhi is doing well and stable and as many as 10 people who came in contact with him have been quarantined, the government said on Thursday. There is no community spread of the infection in Tamil Nadu and instructions have been given to screening passengers arriving at the domestic airport terminal here as well, the government asserted.

While a senior doctor at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here said the man is "under treatment, doing well and stable," Health Minister C Vijayabaskar told reporters that 10 people who came in contact with him have been quarantined overnight. On Wednesday, the man was placed in the isolation ward of the RGGH here after the test at the State-run King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research confirmed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Minister said more people who came in contact with the man were being traced and they will also be quarantined. Instructions have been given to screening passengers at the domestic airport terminal and an inspection will be done in this regard, he said adding "there is no community spread of the infection in Tamil Nadu." A new mobile application has been developed for contact tracing of positive patients and it will be implemented on a pilot basis, he said.

Vijayabaskar said a 45-year old man belonging to Kanchipuram near here (who was the first patient for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu) has been advised home quarantine for more 14 days though he has been discharged following tests that confirmed his negative status.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

It may take 9 months for factories to be on track provided virus spread contained quickly: Industry

It may take six to nine months for factories to come back on track if India manages to contain the spread of coronavirus in the next quarter beginning April, India Inc said on Thursday. Industry also said the coronavirus pandemic has made t...

COVID-19: IndiGo cancels Chandigarh-Dubai flights till March 30

Indias largest carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced a suspension of its flights between Chandigarh to Dubai till March 30 in view of coronavirus outbreak.Our flight IndiGo 6E 55 Chandigarh to Dubai stands cancelled till March 30 and flight ...

Soccer-Fury grows as Turkish leagues continue despite widening outbreak

Turkeys sports minister is meeting on Thursday with soccer, basketball and volleyball federations to discuss a widening coronavirus outbreak after players and coaches criticised the decision to continue playing matches.Turkey has confirmed ...

CRPF sub-inspector ends life in Telangana

A 30-year old CRPF personnel, who got married last month, allegedly committed suicide here due to some personal problems, police said on Thursday. The sub-inspector rank personnel, who used to handle civil engineering works of the para-mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020