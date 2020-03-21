At least 11 dead, 904 people infected with coronavirus in Brazil

At least 11 people have died from the coronavirus outbreak in Brazil, up from seven on Thursday, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

Infections now number 904, the ministry said, compared with 621 the previous day. Brazil is currently Latin America's hardest hit country by the outbreak, which has sparked a global crisis.

