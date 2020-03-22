Olympics-IOC to make statement on potential postponement of Tokyo 2020 later on Sunday - source

The International Olympic Committee will make a statement concerning the potential postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games later on Sunday, a source within the Olympic movement told Reuters.

The IOC is facing mounting opposition to the current schedule for the Games -- due to start on July 24 -- as athletes, teams and federations call for a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Writing by Ossian Shine; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

