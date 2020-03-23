Turkey's coronavirus death toll up nine to 30 as 289 new cases diagnosed - health minister
Turkey's death toll from coronavirus increased by nine to 30 on Sunday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 289 to 1,256, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.
He said a total of 20,345 tests had been carried out.
