Merkel's initial coronavirus test came back negative

Angela Merkel's initial test for coronavirus came back negative, a government spokesman said on Monday, adding that the German chancellor would undergo further tests.

Merkel went into quarantine on Sunday after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected doctor. German Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier on Monday that Merkel was healthy but working from home.

