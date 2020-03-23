Other countries should follow Canada's lead and pull out of 2020 Olympic games
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday the Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) made the right decision to not participate in the Summer Olympics and to push for a postponement, urging other countries to do the same.
Speaking outside his home where he is under quarantine, Trudeau addressed the COC's announcement from Sunday, saying: "This was absolutely the right call and everyone should follow their lead."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Justin Trudeau
- Canadian