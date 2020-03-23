Left Menu
Development News Edition

G7 finance officials plan coronavirus response call on Tuesday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 22:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:34 IST
G7 finance officials plan coronavirus response call on Tuesday

Finance ministers and central bank governors from the G7 wealthy democracies plan to hold a conference call on Tuesday morning to discuss their coronavirus response efforts and the economic impact from the pandemic, a source familiar with the plans said.

The call, to be led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, will likely result in a statement from the G7 finance officials, who remain in close touch and are coordinating their efforts, the source told Reuters on Monday. The scheduling of the call comes as countries are rolling out unprecedented economic stimulus and financial backstop efforts to try to keep businesses from collapsing amid a halt to economic activity to slow the spread of the virus.

Mnuchin was trying to negotiate an economic aid package that has grown to about $2 trillion with U.S. Senate Democratic and Republican leaders after weekend talks failed to yield a deal. . The plan would provide loans and other aid to keep companies large and small solvent and continuing to pay employees. The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday launched an extraordinary array of programs to offset the "severe disruptions" to the economy caused by the coronavirus outbreak..

Leaders of the G7 countries - the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Canada - held a call last week and pledged coordinated healthcare and economic actions to fight the virus. They also said their finance ministers and central bank governors would consult weekly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Polish banks limit foreign currency withdrawals due to coronavirus

Polish banks have had to limit foreign currency withdrawals for customers in recent days due to cash shortages because of coronavirus-related transport curbs, but most problems are being resolved, bank lobby head Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz s...

U.S. prison union official warns of coronavirus spread by inmate transfers from outbreak hotspots

The federal Bureau of Prisons BOP is still transferring some inmates from coronavirus hotspots such as New York City to prisons in other parts of the country, even as three prisoners tested positive for the COVID-19 respiratory illness over...

COVID-19: Lockdown in 17 districts including Lucknow in UP

As a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has imposed lockdown in 17 districts of the state including Lucknow. Over 500 FIRs have been registered against peo...

Combating COVID-19: PM Modi to interact with people of Varanasi on March 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he would communicate with the people of his Lok Sabha constituency -- Varanasi -- on March 25 to discuss the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic. I will communicate with the people ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020