Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey will hire more medics, stop exporting face masks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 03:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 02:35 IST
Turkey will hire more medics, stop exporting face masks

Turkey will hire 32,000 more medical staff and stop exporting locally-made face masks so its own services can use them as the coronavirus spreads across the country, the health minister said on Monday. Fahrettin Koca announced Turkey had ordered rapid testing kits from China, as well as medicine that he said he been used to treat coronavirus patients - though he did not give details on the treatments.

"Masks produced in Turkey will not be exported while we need them here," Koca told journalists in Ankara. Turkey's death toll from the coronavirus increased by seven to 37 on Monday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 293 to 1,529, Koca said. It has carried out more than 24,000 tests, he said, adding without providing details that some patients had recovered.

"The cases were mostly from abroad initially, but I can say that through contacts, it has increased ... I can say it has spread almost across the whole country," the minister said. "We have activated the rapid test kit. Today, 50,000 arrived from China. On Thursday, 300,000 additional kits will come, and we have made arrangements to use up to one million kits," he added, saying some medical staff had been infected.

Earlier, the Hurriyet newspaper quoted Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu as saying authorities had raided warehouses storing masks. The government would seize factories if local producers did not agree to sell the masks to the health ministry by Monday night, Soylu was quoted as saying. "God is our witness, they have 10-12 hours or we will seize their factories tomorrow," he added, according to the report.

Turkish producers had been exporting medical gear to a number of countries, including Iran. But Ankara has been increasing controls on the trade to meet its own demands. Last week, it moved to limit private sales by mandating a doctor's prescription for some masks.

Separately, Soylu was quoted as saying 10,750 people had been quarantined across the country, and anyone violating the quarantines would face fines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Riverdale: Charles-Chic mystery and the future of Core Four

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Brazil farm town's coronavirus lockdown could affect Bunge, Cofco

A town in the heart of Brazils farm country has halted all non-essential services and ordered industrial sites, including agricultural processing facilities, to suspend operations in response to the coronavirus crisis. The municipal decree ...

Ivory Coast, Senegal declare emergencies, impose curfews in coronavirus response

The presidents of Ivory Coast and Senegal, two of West Africas largest economies, declared states of emergency on Monday, imposing curfews and travel restrictions on their populations in response to accelerating coronavirus outbreaks. Coron...

UK PM Johnson orders Britons: you must stay at home

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered Britons on Monday to stay at home to halt the spread of coronavirus, imposing curbs on everyday life without precedent in peacetime. All but essential shops must close immediately and people should no lo...

AfDB reveals its strategies against spreading coronavirus

Recently, the African Development Bank has declared health and safety measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in countries where it has a presence, including its headquarters in Abidjan. The measures include telecommuting, vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020