Watch: Inside India's first dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai

Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in collaboration with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up India's first dedicated 100 bedded COVID-19 center at Seven Hills Hospital, Mumbai for COVID-19 patients.

All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, biomedical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines, and patient monitoring devices, among other things.

Watch the video posted by ANI that shows the inside view of the hospital.

#WATCH Maharashtra: India's first dedicated #COVID19 hospital in Mumbai, set up by Reliance Industries. 101 positive #COVID19 cases have been reported in the state, so far.

In addition, the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is also enhancing its capacity to produce 100,000 masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment's (PPEs), such as suits and garments, for the nation's health-workers to equip them further to fight the coronavirus challenge

