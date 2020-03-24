Left Menu
Development News Edition

Half of Iranian government employees to work remotely amid coronavirus -Rouhani

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 19:44 IST
Half of Iranian government employees to work remotely amid coronavirus -Rouhani

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday about half of all Iranian government employees were staying at home as part of measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East's worst-affected country, state television reported.

"Many government employees will continue to work from home but civil servants with sensitive jobs that are vital for the public will be allowed to work from the office," said Rouhani. "The aim is to keep more people at home." The death toll from the respiratory pandemic in Iran increased by 122 to 1,934 on Tuesday, among a total of 24,811 infections, according to Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur.

Rouhani added that to curb the spread of coronavirus, a temporary release of prisoners announced earlier this month would be extended by 15 days to April 19. On March 17, the Iranian judiciary said it had temporarily freed about 85,000 people from jail, including political prisoners, in response to the spread of coronavirus.

The U.N. Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, said on March 9 that he had asked Tehran to free all political prisoners temporarily from the country’s overcrowded and disease-ridden jails amid the outbreak. According to a report Rehman submitted to the Human Rights Council in January, Iran said it had 189,500 people in prison.

The Islamic Republic's clerical rulers have blamed U.S. sanctions for Tehran's difficulties in curbing the outbreak, urging the international community to put pressure on the United States to lift sanctions to help Tehran fight the contagion. Tensions between the two long-time adversaries have been running especially high since 2018, when U.S. President Donald Trump exited Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled the Iranian economy.

Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Sunday refused a U.S. offer of humanitarian assistance, saying "they could be giving medicines to Iran that spread the virus or cause it to remain permanently in Iran". Doctors Without Borders (MSF) sent a team and temporary hospital unit to Iran on March 22 but said on Tuesday its plan to set up a 48-bed emergency centre to treat severe coronavirus cases in the city of Isfahan had been put on hold.

"We thank them for their help...(But) we have more than 10,000 hospital beds and 10,000 post-hospital beds, of which most are available...A hospital with 48 beds is not suitable for our conditions," said Jahanpur. "However, we welcome any kind of consignment...and protection equipment sent to us by any government or non-governmental organization in the world." (Additional reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Mark Heinrich)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Kane hopes to feature if Premier League returns after virus chaos

- Harry Kane says he is on track to be fit when the Premier League returns as the Tottenham striker urged people to stay safe from the coronavirus. Kane has been sidelined since suffering a torn hamstring tendon in Tottenhams New Years Day ...

Reserve Bank's US treasury holdings touch an all-time high at $164.3 bln

The Reserve Bank, which has been snapping up greenbacks in the past two years, has also been lapping up US treasury bills and the holdings touched a record high in January. The holdings rose by more than USD 2 billion between December 2019 ...

CM Palaniswami announces one more district, TN dt count now 38

Continuing with the exercise to carve out new districts for administrative convenience, Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced carving out a new district Mayiladuthurai from Nagapattinam. Making a statement in the Assembly, Palan...

Modi puts all of India under lockdown for 21 days to fight coronavirus

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the government would impose a nationwide lockdown from midnight for 21 days to stem the spread of the coronavirus.There will be a total ban on venturing out of your homes, Modi said in a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020