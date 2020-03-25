It’s extremely likely that I’ve had COVID-19: Greta Thunberg

Teen climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday that she is decided to self-isolate after returning from a trip around Central Europe and it's extremely likely that she has had COVID-19, given the symptoms and circumstances.

The Swedish activist revealed that her last cold was much worse than this illness. However, her father, who traveled with her from Brussels, simultaneously experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever.

"Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultaneously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough," said Greta.

In an Instagram post, Greta wrote," The last two weeks I've stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) was similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever."

"In Sweden, you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you're in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill is told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it's extremely likely that I've had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances."

Great cautioned that many people, especially young, might not notice any symptoms at all or very mild symptoms. She also urged people to follow the advice from experts and local authorities and stay at home to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.