Romania postpones loan repayments for up to 9 months

Romania's government will postpone monthly loan repayments for a period of up to 9 months to help domestic borrowers hit by the coronavirus crisis, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday. "We are convinced that until then, our people and our economy will recover. These are real facilities for Romanians and the whole economy."

European Union-member Romania, under state of emergency since the middle of March, reported 144 new infections on Wednesday to an overall of 906 cases and 13 deaths. From Wednesday, people are allowed to leave their homes only for work, with a signed note from their employers, and to buy groceries. The elderly will be required to stay confined at all times except between 1100-1300 a.m. and the army will be used to supplement police personnel on the streets.

