UK government orders 10,000 ventilators from Dyson - BBC

The British government has ordered 10,000 ventilators designed by vacuum cleaner company Dyson, the BBC reported on Wednesday.

"Dyson have received uk govt order for 10,000 ventilators designed and made from scratch. Will also produce an additional 5,000 of which 1000 will be donated to uk. 4,000 to other countries," BBC Business Editor Simon Jack said on Twitter.

Dyson's ventilators will be available in early April, Jack added.

