COVID19: IIT Kanpur to develop portable ventilators for patients

Amidst the soaring demand of ventilators for COVID-19 patients, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has come forward with the initiative to rapidly develop and produce portable ventilators.

A team of researchers led by Prof. Amitabha Bandhopadhyaya is working on the development of portable ventilators that will possibly be ready within a month.

HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated and commended the efforts of the team for assisting the government during these challenging times.

"To provide medical aid to increasing Coronavirus patients, @IITKanpur has announced to make portable ventilators to support the government. In these challenging time, the way IIT Kanpur has come forward is commendable, Dr. Nishank tweeted on Thursday.

I congratulate the team led by Prof. Amitabha Bandhopadhyaya for their initiative.Our eminent institutes stand true to the commitment of improving lives and empower healthcare services.#IndiaFightsCoronavirus#COVID2019 #Lockdown21#StayHome — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 26, 2020

Not every COVID-19 patient needs ventilation, but critically ill patients admitted to an intensive care unit require a ventilator. According to the US health protection agency CDC, approximately 20-30 percent of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia have required intensive care for respiratory support.

