COVID19: IIT Kanpur to develop portable ventilators for patients
Amidst the soaring demand of ventilators for COVID-19 patients, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has come forward with the initiative to rapidly develop and produce portable ventilators.
A team of researchers led by Prof. Amitabha Bandhopadhyaya is working on the development of portable ventilators that will possibly be ready within a month.
Prof. Amitabha Bandopadhyaya is coordinating an effort led by a large team for rapid development and production of portable ventilators which will be life-saving for #Covid19 patients, particularly the elderly.@HRDMinistry @mhrd_innovation @karandi65 @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/aStiaeCdyb— IIT Kanpur (@IITKanpur) March 25, 2020
HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated and commended the efforts of the team for assisting the government during these challenging times.
"To provide medical aid to increasing Coronavirus patients, @IITKanpur has announced to make portable ventilators to support the government. In these challenging time, the way IIT Kanpur has come forward is commendable, Dr. Nishank tweeted on Thursday.
I congratulate the team led by Prof. Amitabha Bandhopadhyaya for their initiative.Our eminent institutes stand true to the commitment of improving lives and empower healthcare services.#IndiaFightsCoronavirus#COVID2019 #Lockdown21#StayHome— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 26, 2020
Not every COVID-19 patient needs ventilation, but critically ill patients admitted to an intensive care unit require a ventilator. According to the US health protection agency CDC, approximately 20-30 percent of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia have required intensive care for respiratory support.
