COVID19: IIT Kanpur to develop portable ventilators for patients

A team of researchers led by Prof. Amitabha Bandhopadhyaya is working on the development of portable ventilators that will possibly be ready within a month.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amidst the soaring demand of ventilators for COVID-19 patients, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has come forward with the initiative to rapidly develop and produce portable ventilators.

HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank congratulated and commended the efforts of the team for assisting the government during these challenging times.

"To provide medical aid to increasing Coronavirus patients, @IITKanpur has announced to make portable ventilators to support the government. In these challenging time, the way IIT Kanpur has come forward is commendable, Dr. Nishank tweeted on Thursday.

Not every COVID-19 patient needs ventilation, but critically ill patients admitted to an intensive care unit require a ventilator. According to the US health protection agency CDC, approximately 20-30 percent of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 and pneumonia have required intensive care for respiratory support.

