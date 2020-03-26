Left Menu
U.S. preparing guidelines to classify county COVID-19 risk -Trump

  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:44 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:44 IST
President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration is preparing new coronavirus guidelines that would characterize U.S. counties as high-risk, medium-risk or low-risk.

In a letter to U.S. governors, Trump said state and local leaders could use the guidelines to determine social distancing and other coronavirus mitigation measures. The guidelines will aim "to help classify counties with respect to continued risks posed by the virus," the letter said.

