Left Menu
Development News Edition

Athletics-Olympic qualification process and late season being studied

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 00:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 00:07 IST
Athletics-Olympic qualification process and late season being studied
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

World Athletics is working to restart a shuttered athletics season and studying any changes that may be needed in the qualifying process for the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, president Seb Coe said on Friday. The governing body is hoping to offer a series of meetings that may begin in August and run to October so athletes can get back in to competition as quickly as possible when it is safe to do so due to the coronavirus pandemic, Coe said in a letter addressed to the athletics community.

"We don't yet know the date for the Games next year," Coe said, "but once they (the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government) have made it, we will look at what, if any, impact that decision has on our World Athletics Championships Oregon 21." Many expect the championships in Eugene, Oregon, to be moved to 2022.

Athletics' global governing body also hopes to provide an answer as soon as possible to any changes to the Tokyo Olympics qualifying process, Coe said. World Athletics began reviewing its Olympic qualification process after the IOC and sports federations agreed that all athletes currently qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Games will remain qualified for next year's event.

"In athletics the primary qualification avenue is by meeting the entry standards set out in March 2019," Coe added. "Once those places are allocated, the remaining athletes are drawn from the world ranking list. As of today, all athletes who have met the entry standards for their event will remain qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021. This is approximately 50% of the places."

A major review is also underway of the global calendar of events, not just for the next two years which will see some major disruptions, but for the long term. The decision comes as athletics' Diamond League series announced on Friday it has cancelled its meetings through June but hopes to have a late season.

"The priority for all of us right now is to contain the pandemic, stay healthy and stay home," Coe said. "But where we can continue to drive our sport forward. "The world will not be the same after this pandemic."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Afghanistan approves plan to impose lockdown in Kabul

British PM Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 27

EXCLUSIVE-Russia calls for new enlarged OPEC deal to tackle oil demand collapse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Stay at home? Big U.S. states split on coronavirus response

As U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus approached 1,300, many state governors have ordered residents to stay home to slow the diseases spread, while others have balked at such mandates - a patchwork approach that reflects the federalist ...

Mexican president's poll ratings hit record low in coronavirus crisis

Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has fallen below 50 for the first time, hit by criticism of his response to the coronavirus crisis, public security concerns and a struggling economy, a daily tracking poll showed on...

Zimbabwe orders total lockdown from Monday to combat coronavirus

Zimbabwe will impose a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from Monday to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, and security forces may be deployed to enforce it, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Friday.The decision is seen hurting an ec...

Italy tops 9,000 coronavirus deaths, overtakes China in cases

Italys recorded 919 deaths from coronavirus on Friday, the highest daily toll anywhere in the world, while the number of confirmed cases eclipsed the total in China where the virus first emerged.Italy was the first Western country to introd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020