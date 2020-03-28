KPMG chairman Bill Michael contracts coronavirus

British accounting firm KPMG chairman Bill Michael has tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalized, the Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/2QOyvdS on Friday.

Michael was diagnosed on Friday after being admitted to the hospital for two weeks, the newspaper said.

