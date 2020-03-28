Left Menu
Development News Edition

As rich nations battle COVID-19, anxiety grows for low-income states

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 09:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 09:20 IST
As rich nations battle COVID-19, anxiety grows for low-income states

As Europe and the United States struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic, aid groups warn that without measures millions could die in low-income countries and war zones such as Syria and Yemen, where hygiene conditions are already dire. The outbreak has infected some 580,000 people and killed over 26,000 around the world after emerging in China in December last year.

Across Africa, the official numbers are still relatively low with 83 deaths and over 3,200 confirmed cases on Friday, according to the African Union. But aid groups are sounding the alarm on the potentially devastating consequences of a severe outbreak in low-income and conflict-ridden countries, where healthcare systems are in tatters and hygiene conditions poor.

"Refugees, families displaced from their homes, and those living in crisis will be hit the hardest by this outbreak," said the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in a statement. Misty Buswell from the IRC said areas like the last rebel-held province in war-torn Syria, Idlib, which was already enduring a humanitarian crisis before the pandemic started, were particularly at risk.

"A lack of food, clean water and exposure to cold weather have already left hundreds of thousands of people in poor health, making them even more vulnerable," said Buswell, adding the devastation in Idlib could be "unimaginable". Around the world three billion people lack access to running water and soap, which are the most basic weapons of protection against the virus, UN experts warned.

"Frequently washing hands is the most effective way to protect against the coronavirus, but what will more than half the Yemeni people who don't have access to safe water do?" the International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen tweeted Sunday. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres issued a stark warning last week: "If we let coronavirus spread like wildfire -- especially in the most vulnerable regions of the world -- it would kill millions of people." The UN chief announced a humanitarian relief plan on Wednesday, featuring an appeal for USD 2 billion dollars to help the world's poorest and most vulnerable people.

"But we already know that it won't be enough," said Delphine Pinault, Uganda country director for the humanitarian organisation Care. After G20 nations pledged $20 trillion for the global economy to counter forecasts of a deep recession, international aid agency Oxfam also said even this was insufficient.

"On the day that Imperial College London has warned that close to 40 million lives could be lost without urgent action, the world's richest governments are still only warming up to the scale of the task," said Chema Vera, Oxfam's interim executive director. In a separate blog piece, Vera called on G20 nations to cancel debt of low-income countries. "If they pay the debt that they have today, they will be able only to minimally protect their people," he said.

The lack of healthcare infrastructure is another problem faced by poorer countries to deal with the pandemic. France has 7,000 intensive care beds, compared to 100 or even a dozen in other less well-off nations. "In the most serious cases we won't be able to do anything," said Isabelle Defourny, head of operations at Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Imposing a lockdown and keeping infected people in quarantine will also be difficult in countries where a lack of social protection measures will force people to work. It remains unclear whether the virus will develop in the same way across the globe. The climate and the coexistence with other viruses may affect COVID-19, said expert in infectious diseases for Action Against Hunger (ACF) Dieynaba N'Diaye.

Demographics in Africa -- where 70 per cent of the population is under the age of 30 -- may also modify the trajectory of the virus, as older generations are particularly vulnerable. And several outbreaks of Ebola in western African nations have provided governments with previous experience of dealing with an epidemic.

But aid groups are now in a race against time. "We can't stop the coronavirus pandemic, it's everywhere. But we can slow it down and buy time to prepare ourselves," said MSF's Defourny.

"The window of opportunity is a matter of weeks," added N'Diaye..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Videos

Latest News

FDA-authorized Abbott portable kit detects COVID-19 in just 5 minutes

US healthcare company Abbott Laboratories on Friday said that it has received emergency use authorization EUA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA for the detection of novel coronavirus COVID-19, targeting the coronavirus RdRp Gen...

Up to 10 pc of recovered coronavirus patients in Wuhan test positive again, report says

About 3 to 10 per cent of recovered coronavirus patients in China have tested positive again after being discharged from the hospital. Doctors from Tongji hospital on the frontlines of the outbreak in Wuhan -- where the virus emerged -- tol...

Two Olympic champions amongst four Russians accused of doping

Four Russian athletes, including two former Olympic champions, have been charged with doping based on evidence from the bombshell McLaren report, the Athletics Integrity Unit IAU said. Andrey Silnov, the 2008 Olympic high jump champion, and...

Assessing depression symptoms may help ease cognitive complaints in women after surgical menopause

In a recent study, researchers have found that an assessment of anxiety and depression symptoms in women who have undergone surgical menopause for cancer risk reduction or RRSO may help in finding ways to ease cognitive distress in them. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020