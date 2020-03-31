Humanitarian workers taking action in fight against COVID-19: UN

Humanitarian workers in developing countries are on the front lines and taking "urgent action" in the fight against the spread of the deadly new coronavirus, COVID-19, according to the United Nations.

The UN's humanitarian office, OCHA, says health systems of the world's poorest nations are expected to be put under enormous pressure if the virus takes hold. Most countries have now reported at least one case.

OCHA says many of the world's most vulnerable people do not have access to clean water and soap to wash their hands, one of the most effective ways to ensure against infection.

Last week the UN launched a US$2 billion humanitarian response plan to beat back COVID-19.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.