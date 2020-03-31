Left Menu
Development News Edition

CRI Kasauli approved by ICMR for conducting COVID-19 tests: Himachal CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-03-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 22:38 IST
CRI Kasauli approved by ICMR for conducting COVID-19 tests: Himachal CM

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved a fourth laboratory in Himachal Pradesh for conducting tests for COVID-19, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Tuesday

In a statement, Thakur said the ICMR gave its approval to conduct COVID-19 tests at Kasauli's Central Research Institute (CRI) in Solan district. The ICMR's approval for the fourth laboratory will increase state's capacity to conduct the tests, the chief minister added

Earlier, the state had a capacity of testing 80 people daily in three labs at IGMC Shimla, Tanda College in Kangra and Medical College, Ner Chowk in Mandi, Thakur had informed the state Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Israel retools missile production line to mass produce ventilators

Israel has converted a missile production facility to mass produce ventilators and offset a shortage of the life-saving machines as the coronavirus continues to spread, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. Israel has reported 17 fa...

U.S.-Saudi oil alliance idea born at White House, put on back burner for now

Top U.S. officials have for now put aside a proposal for an alliance with Saudi Arabia to manage the global oil market, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter, an idea one of them said came from White House national securit...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks give up gains, on pace for worst quarter since 2008

Global stock markets dipped in volatile trading on Tuesday as investors assessed the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic, while the MSCI benchmark of world equities was on pace to finish its worst quarter since the financial crisi...

2 killed, 28 injured in road accident in Nepal

An overcrowded vehicle drove off the highway and plunged into gorge in Nepal on Tuesday, killing two people and injuring 28 othersThe incident occurred when the Bolero jeep was en route to Ramechhap from Bhaktapur in the Kathmandu Valley. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020