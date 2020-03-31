Botswana records first death from coronavirus

Botswana has recorded its first death from the coronavirus, and its number of confirmed cases has risen to four, Vice President Slumber Tsogwane said on Tuesday.

"The fourth case is a 79-year-old woman who arrived from South Africa on the 15th of March and died on the 25th," Tsogwane said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

