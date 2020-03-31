Dutch PM Rutte says schools, restaurants to stay shut till April 28

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday all schools, restaurants, and gyms would remain closed until at least April 28, and he urged the nation to continue to respect all measures introduced to help counter the coronavirus outbreak.

Rutte's government on March 15 had ordered schools closed until April 6. A ban on public gatherings was strengthened last week and extended until June.

"Even after April 28 it will be a while before we get back to normal, don't make plans for the May holidays," Rutte told a news conference in The Hague, at which he also urged people to adhere to social distancing rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.