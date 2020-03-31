Quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys and Narayana Health on Tuesday launched a 100-room quarantine facility for COVID patients in the vicinity of Narayana Health City in Bengaluru. The facility, aimed at serving patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society, will accommodate patients, provide regular monitoring by doctors, nurses, and essential medication free of cost, Narayana Health City said in a statement.

The patients in the isolation facility will be monitored by the doctors and nurses of Narayana Health City. "This partnership is another step in the Foundations efforts to expand hospital and quarantine facilities and ensure proper medical treatment for the patients belonging to the economically weaker sections of the society," NH City said in the statement.

Earlier this week, Infosys Foundation announced its commitment of Rs 100 crore to help the government with COVID- 19 relief efforts, the hospital said. "Diseases often hit the underprivileged the hardest, because not only can they not afford proper treatment, but they also lose livelihood when they are dealing with the illness.

This is a small effort by the Foundation to ensure that the underserved people of our society get access to clean, hygienic accommodation as well as appropriate medical treatment. We are thankful to Narayana Health City for their partnership and the thoughtfulness of this initiative Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, was quoted as saying.

Dr Devi Shetty, Chairman of Narayana Health, opined that providing safe-spaces, with proper medical care to enable patients to isolate themselves, will play a big role in India's fight against COVID-19.

