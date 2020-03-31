Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israel retools missile production line to mass produce ventilators

Reuters | Tel Aviv | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:10 IST
Israel retools missile production line to mass produce ventilators

Israel has converted a missile production facility to mass produce ventilators and offset a shortage of the life-saving machines as the coronavirus continues to spread, the Israeli Defence Ministry said on Tuesday. Israel has reported 17 fatalities and close to 5,000 cases. Defence Minister Naftali Bennett has warned that Israel only has 2,000 ventilators and needs many more of the breathing devices to help victims recover from the respiratory illness.

Countries around the world have reported ventilator shortages and some have leaned on private companies and their militaries to boost production. The Israeli initiative is a collaboration between the defence ministry, state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and medical device maker Inovytec.

"This morning, the production line was inaugurated in the classified missile production department of IAI, after which dozens of ventilators were tested and assembled," the ministry said in a statement. Some 30 ventilators have been delivered to Israel's health ministry, the statement said. It did not indicate how many machines it planned to produce daily or whether they were being made available for export as well as local use.

The rapid retooling of the missile production line was completed in days, the statement said. "(Israel) must develop independent capabilities in everything related to dealing with the COVID-19 virus pandemic," Bennett said.

"We cannot remain dependent on procurement from other countries," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Czech virus chief defends face masks order, says they protect others

The Czech governments coronavirus tsar on Tuesday defended its order for people to wear face masks outside the home, saying they were important to protect others.The wearing of masks by the public has been considered by other countries but ...

Brady to wear No. 12 with Bucs; Godwin switches to 14

The TB12 brand will live on in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that quarterback Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with his new team, just as he did for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.Wide receiver Chris Godwin had ...

Taliban team arrives in Kabul to begin prisoner exchange process

A three-member Taliban team arrived in Kabul on Tuesday to begin a prisoner exchange process pivotal to starting talks between the insurgents and the government side to end Afghanistans 18-year-old war. The peace talks, known as the intra-A...

Air India flies foreign nationals to Frankfurt in five flights

Air India on Tuesday operated five chartered flights to Frankfurt carrying foreign nationals, mostly Germans, who were stranded in the country due to the nationwide lockdown, according to an airline spokesperson. The five flights were opera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020