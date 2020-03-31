Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-ECB announces 61 mln pounds aid package due to coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:19 IST
Cricket-ECB announces 61 mln pounds aid package due to coronavirus

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced a 61 million pounds ($75.63 million) aid package on Tuesday to help the English game withstand the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The start of the English cricket season has been delayed until at least May 28 due to the outbreak, and the ECB is also drawing up contingency plans in case the season is pushed back further.

About 40 million pounds will be made immediately available through the early release of May to July distributions to First-Class Counties (FCCs) and their County Cricket Boards, the ECB said in a statement https://www.ecb.co.uk/news/1650783/ecb-unveils-61m-interim-support-package-for-professional-and-recreational-cricket. Two years' facilities maintenance distribution will also be made immediately available to FCCs and a further 5.5 million pounds released for counties not eligible for ordinary facilities maintenance distributions in 2020-2021, it added.

"We understand these are challenging times and it has been our priority to provide swift and immediate support to all members of the cricket family at every level in England and Wales," ECB Chief Executive Tom Harrison said. International staging fees have also been suspended for four months and any international staging fees payable in 2020 will be waived if the match is not played as scheduled due to the outbreak.

About 20 million pounds will be made available for recreational clubs via a cricket club support loan scheme, grants through the "Return to Cricket" scheme and a 12-month holiday on loan repayments. "We would like to thank everyone within the cricket network who is working tirelessly to protect the game during this period of uncertainty," Harrison added.

""We are fully aware that the situation with COVID-19 will continue to develop, and it will be months before the full financial fallout is made clear." England test captain Joe Root said earlier that he expects talks with the ECB over possible pay cuts for international players to help safeguard the game during the outbreak.

($1 = 0.8066 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Czech virus chief defends face masks order, says they protect others

The Czech governments coronavirus tsar on Tuesday defended its order for people to wear face masks outside the home, saying they were important to protect others.The wearing of masks by the public has been considered by other countries but ...

Brady to wear No. 12 with Bucs; Godwin switches to 14

The TB12 brand will live on in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that quarterback Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with his new team, just as he did for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.Wide receiver Chris Godwin had ...

Taliban team arrives in Kabul to begin prisoner exchange process

A three-member Taliban team arrived in Kabul on Tuesday to begin a prisoner exchange process pivotal to starting talks between the insurgents and the government side to end Afghanistans 18-year-old war. The peace talks, known as the intra-A...

Air India flies foreign nationals to Frankfurt in five flights

Air India on Tuesday operated five chartered flights to Frankfurt carrying foreign nationals, mostly Germans, who were stranded in the country due to the nationwide lockdown, according to an airline spokesperson. The five flights were opera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020