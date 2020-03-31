Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Delhi rise to 120

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:20 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi climbed to 120 on Tuesday after 23 new cases of the pandemic was reported in the past 24 hours, the Health Department said. These 120 cases include 24 people who took part in a religious congregation at Nizamuddin West area earlier this month.

At least five have been discharged, two have had died and one has migrated out of the country, according to the Delhi Health Department. Till Monday night, the number of cases of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) stood at 97, including two deaths.

Another doctor of a mohalla clinic tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said. PTI KND HMB.

