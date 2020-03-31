Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Africa sends testing teams into townships to contain coronavirus

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:23 IST
South Africa sends testing teams into townships to contain coronavirus

The South African government is sending testing teams to the country's townships as it ramps up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Tuesday. South African officials have imposed some of the toughest restrictions on the continent to try to fight the virus, including deploying the army to support police during a 21-day lockdown that started on Friday.

But Mkhize said concerns about internal transmission of the virus in the townships, where crowded conditions offer a fertile breeding ground for the coronavirus, meant the response needed to be stepped up. "We won't be going to all the townships at the same time, but we are targeting those where we want to deal with already identified cases of positive people or contacts," Mkhize told a news conference. "We are scaling up the intervention."

Mkhize said the testing teams would initially focus on "hotspots" where infection rates were highest and that they would be supported by non-governmental organisations. He said the number of confirmed cases in South Africa had risen to 1,353 and five deaths, up from three fatalities announced on Monday by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mkhize said the government was hoping to double the size of its tracing teams, from around 5,000 now, with the help of community health workers, nurses and NGOs. A Reuters reporter saw health workers taking swabs from people with symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the Alexandra township near Johannesburg's financial district.

Two patients were carried out on stretchers to a waiting ambulance. Nono Zitha, a local resident, was nervous about her test results.

"This sickness is a serious disease, people are dying, ... so before you get the results you are obviously going to be scared because you don't know where you stand," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Czech virus chief defends face masks order, says they protect others

The Czech governments coronavirus tsar on Tuesday defended its order for people to wear face masks outside the home, saying they were important to protect others.The wearing of masks by the public has been considered by other countries but ...

Brady to wear No. 12 with Bucs; Godwin switches to 14

The TB12 brand will live on in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that quarterback Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with his new team, just as he did for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.Wide receiver Chris Godwin had ...

Taliban team arrives in Kabul to begin prisoner exchange process

A three-member Taliban team arrived in Kabul on Tuesday to begin a prisoner exchange process pivotal to starting talks between the insurgents and the government side to end Afghanistans 18-year-old war. The peace talks, known as the intra-A...

Air India flies foreign nationals to Frankfurt in five flights

Air India on Tuesday operated five chartered flights to Frankfurt carrying foreign nationals, mostly Germans, who were stranded in the country due to the nationwide lockdown, according to an airline spokesperson. The five flights were opera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020