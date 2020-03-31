East African nation of Burundi confirms first coronavirus cases - Health Ministry

The tiny East African nation of Burundi confirmed its first coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Both men were Burundian. One, 56, had recently returned from neighbouring Rwanda and the other, 42, had recently returned from Dubai, the statement posted on Twitter said. (Writing by Nairobi newsroom; Editing by Alison Williams)

