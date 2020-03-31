Left Menu
28 U.S. tourists have coronavirus after Mexico spring break - city of Austin

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:54 IST
A group of 28 spring break tourists who returned to Texas from the Mexican beach resort of Cabo San Lucas have tested positive for coronavirus, the city of Austin said in a statement on Tuesday.

"About a week and a half ago, approximately 70 people in their 20's departed in a chartered plane for a spring break trip. Some of the group returned on separate commercial flights. Currently, 28 young adults on this trip have tested positive for COVID-19 and dozens more are under public health investigation," the statement said.

