Putin offered Trump Russian coronavirus help - Ifx cites Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered U.S. President Donald Trump help with medical equipment amid the spread of the coronavirus, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Trump accepted the proposal, according to Peskov as quoted by Interfax. Putin made the proposal in a phone conversation with Trump on Monday. A Russian plane with medical equipment may leave for the United States on Tuesday, Interfax quoted Peskov as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.