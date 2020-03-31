Left Menu
Development News Edition

India and Pakistan crack down on Muslim group emerging as COVID-19 cluster

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 23:57 IST
India and Pakistan crack down on Muslim group emerging as COVID-19 cluster

India and Pakistan sealed off centres belonging to a Muslim missionary group on Tuesday and began investigating how many coronavirus cases were linked to its activities. Tablighi Jamaat is a Deobandi Sunni Muslim missionary movement that preaches worldwide. Every year, tens of thousands attend its congregations in the Pakistani city of Lahore and other parts of South Asia.

India has so far registered 32 deaths from 1,251 confirmed infections, and Pakistan 20 from 1,914. The numbers are small compared with the United States, Italy or China but health officials say both countries have weak public health systems that could be overwhelmed by a surge in cases.

New Delhi's city administration has flagged a Muslim quarter where the 100-year-old group has a branch as a coronavirus hotspot after dozens of people tested positive for the virus there and at least seven died. Authorities said people kept visiting the centre, in a five-storey building in a neighbourhood of narrow, winding lanes, from other parts of the country and abroad, and that it had preached sermons to large groups despite government orders on social distancing.

Hundreds of people were crammed into the building until the weekend, when authorities began taking them out for testing. More buses arrived on Tuesday to take them away to quarantine centres in another part of the city. "It looks like social distancing and quarantine protocols were not practised here," the city administration said in a statement.

"The administrators violated these conditions and several cases of corona-positive patients have been found ... By this gross act of negligence, many lives have been endangered ... This is nothing but a criminal act." TRACING MOVEMENTS

Authorities are trying to trace the movements of people who had gathered at the Tablighi centres in Delhi and Lahore and the people who were exposed to them. In Pakistan, the Lahore Tablighi centre was sealed off and dozens of other preaching centres across the country were placed in quarantine after 143 Tablighi members tested positive and three died, officials said.

Media said the cases included Tablighi members from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia. Malaysia's health ministry had told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur that it was investigating the presence of Malaysians at the Delhi centre.

India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, is under lockdown until mid-April to try to stem the spread of the coronavirus, but tens of thousands of out-of-work migrants are fleeing to the countryside, undermining the restrictions. Musharraf Ali, an administrator of the Tablighi centre in Delhi, said the group had been seeking help from police and the city authorities to deal with the large number who were unable to leave after the government announced a lockdown.

"There was no option ... but to accommodate the stranded visitors with prescribed medical precautions until such time as the situation becomes conducive for their movement or arrangements are made by the authorities," Ali said. In Bangladesh, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina told government officials that she might extend a 10-day lockdown due to end on April 4 for a few more days.

Following is data on the spread of the coronavirus in South Asia's eight countries, according to government figures: * Pakistan has registered 1,914 cases, including 20 deaths.

* India has registered 1,251 cases, including 32 deaths. * Sri Lanka has registered 132 cases, including two deaths.

* Afghanistan has registered 183 cases, including four deaths. * Bangladesh has registered 51 cases, including five deaths.

* Maldives has registered 28 cases and no deaths. * Nepal has registered five cases and no deaths.

* Bhutan has registered four cases and no deaths. (Additional reporting by Rozanna Latiff in Kuala Lumpur, Devjyot Ghoshal and Aftab Ahmed in New Delhi, Syed Raza Hasan in Karachi, Pakistan, Gibran Peshimam and Asif Shahzad in Islamabad, Ruma Paul in Dhaka; Editing by Robert Birsel and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

COVID 19 leads to tightening of lockdowns, mounting deaths

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Dubai to support Emirates airline, halts tourist market to fight coronavirus

Dubai said on Tuesday it would help its state-run Emirates airline mitigate the financial blow from the coronavirus outbreak as authorities enforced a full lockdown on a district famous for gold and spice markets.The United Arab Emirates, t...

Portugal's flag carrier TAP to temporarily lay off 90% of staff in coronavirus crisis

Portugals flag carrier TAP will temporarily lay off around 90 of its employees because of the coronavirus crisis that led to a collapse in demand for travel, according to an email sent by the airline to staff on Tuesday and seen by Reuters....

Czech virus chief defends face masks order, says they protect others

The Czech governments coronavirus tsar on Tuesday defended its order for people to wear face masks outside the home, saying they were important to protect others.The wearing of masks by the public has been considered by other countries but ...

Brady to wear No. 12 with Bucs; Godwin switches to 14

The TB12 brand will live on in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced Tuesday that quarterback Tom Brady will wear No. 12 with his new team, just as he did for 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.Wide receiver Chris Godwin had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020